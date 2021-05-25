New Zealand suspends quarantine-free travel bubble with Victoria

The New Zealand government has temporarily suspended Quarantine-free travel between Victoria and the country, in the wake of nine new COVID-19 cases being detected in the state.The suspension will take effect from 7.59pm New Zealand time and have an initial duration of 72 hours, as authorities on both sides will closely monitor the development of the outbreak.The Victorian government has reinstated pandemic control measures and ramped up social restrictions, in response to the new infections.Passengers who have recently arrived and will land in New Zealand from affected areas in Greater Melbourne, will be required to undergo mandatory quarantine and testing proceduresShares in aviation services providers appear not to have absorbed the impact of the temporary suspension, as Air New Zealandis trading 0.7 per cent higher at $1.56.