Nuix (ASX:NXL) calms nerves about governance and financial concerns

Under-pressure data specialist Nuixis making strategic moves to calm investors’ nerves about the Macquarie-backed company’s governance and financial accounts prior to its IPO.Nuix Chairman Jeff Bleich made a statement, “In my address, I made clear that the board was listening to the feedback from our shareholders and the market.”The moves came on the back of the analytics firm’s concession that its governance and communications capabilities were inadequate for an ASX-listed public company valued by the market at $1.1 billion.The company has installed an independent board review task force designed to enhance oversight and address issues recently raised by investors and market analysts. The body will operate in conjunction with external advisors and Nuix’s compliance division.The new independent board sub-committee consists of independent directors Hon. Jeff Bleich, Sir Iain Lobban and Sue Thomas.Additionally, the company has employed the services of an international recruitment agency to search for independent non-executive directors. The analytics and intelligence tech developer aims to strengthen the ranks of the Nuix’s board, by upsizing the current board composition of five members.The company explained, “These initiatives are important building blocks to continue to strengthen corporate governance and achieve our performance objectives.”Shares in Nuixare trading 3.8 per cent higher at $3.66