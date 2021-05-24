QEM (ASX:QEM) advances green hydrogen strategy for Julia Creek vanadium and oil shale project

(ASX:QEM)

Hi. This is Michael Luu for the Finance News Network. Today we're joined by Managing Director of QEM, Gavin Loyden. Hi, Gavin, and welcome back to the network.Hi, Michael. Thanks again for having us, and it's a pleasure to be here.Great. So, first off, QEM is developing a dual vanadium and oil shale project in Julia Creek in North West Queensland. Could you give us an update on the project?The project is progressing quite well at the moment. We've conducted some recent testing, and we'll be making some announcements around that over the next few days, as a matter of fact. That's going to lead us towards finalising the design of the pilot plant. We're just putting the final touches to that at the moment, and looking to then start to order those parts and to start to get that project put together.Thanks, Gavin. What's the rationale behind hydrogen production?Hydrogen is an integral part of what we're doing at Julia Creek, or intend to do at Julia Creek. It's used to hydrogenate the raw oil that we produce and bring that up to a diesel specification without the need for total refining.Could you talk us through how hydrogen is produced? And what special techniques do you apply to production at QEM?Hydrogen is produced from water electrolysis, and we have plenty of water access where we are in Julia Creek. It may not look like it at surface, but there is water available. The process doesn't use a great deal of water anyway. It's basically using water from any source, and it can be wastewater. That water is then filtered, electrolysed, which splits the water molecule into hydrogen and oxygen, and we will be using the oxygen component as well from this electrolyser. That's the essence of it. It'll be green hydrogen, because what we'll be doing is using solar and wind as the form of energy to support this project.And let's not forget about the vanadium and oil aspects of the project as well. Could you give us an update on that?Vanadium has obviously always been the key objective in this project. The vanadium is actually contained within the oil shale unit, so we do have to extract that oil first to get a good result from the extraction for the vanadium. Vanadium obviously has a wide range of uses, redox batteries being one of the most significant going forward.In terms of news flow, what do you expect to arrive in the coming time?We'll be focusing on the finalisation and procurement of the pilot plant. That's going to give us access to a lot more material to finalise some of the optimization work that we need to do on the vanadium extraction. We think we've got the oil side of it pretty much covered. We'll have some study work coming back from DNV Australia, who is doing a wind and solar study for us in Julia Creek. We've got some interesting results in the first instance. We're waiting for the final report. Beyond that, we've got SECAP working with us to help roadmap this project going forward, so it will have very clear and defined milestones along the way, and we'll be able to disclose those to the market as we're going and hopefully tick those boxes on the way through.Fantastic. Gavin Loyden, thank you for your insights, and we look forward to hearing more updates from you in the future.Thanks Michael.