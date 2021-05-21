St Barbara (ASX:SBM) suffers fatality, halts production at PNG project

A fatality at St Barbara’s Simberi mining project in Papua New Guinea has forced the gold explorer to temporarily cease production on the site.The casualty involved a Papua New Guinean staffer, as local law enforcement bodies have launched a full investigation into the incident.The Mineral Resources Authority of Papua New Guinea has also received a notification about the disaster.Mining activities have been put to a halt and the premises have temporarily declared off-limits until the facilities receive safety clearance to resume operation.The company released a statement expressing their condolences, “This is devastating news. Our thoughts are with the employee’s family, friends and colleagues at Simberi. The safety and wellbeing of our employees is our highest priority”.The $1.3 billion mining corporation has taken immediate steps to attend to the fatality victim’s family, other employees on the site and the community in the local area.Shares in St Barbaraare trading 0.3 per cent lower at $1.80