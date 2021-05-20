Jobless rate falls to 5.5%: ASX tracking 0.9% higher at noon

The Australian sharemarket opened higher with a broad-based advance led by Information Technology and Property sectors making a U-turn from yesterday’s decline. Bucking the trend are the Materials and Energy sectors with the likes of BHPdropped 2 per cent, Rio Tintodown 1.2 per cent and Fortescue Metalstripped 0.7 per cent with its futures pointing to a further fall. On the banking front, CBAhas outshined its peers up 2.3 per cent followed by ANZ, Westpacand NABall notched higher by over 1 per cent. The best performing stock is EML Paymentspivoted from yesterday’s plunge, up 13.4 per cent while the worst performer is Nuixas they reverse their gains from Tuesday’s high following their investor presentation. Oil Searchdown 2.8 per cent and Woodside Petroleumskid 1.2 per cent as oil prices fell by 3 per cent. To the gold players who've lost their shine as Resolute Miningtumbled 6.9 per cent and Evolution Miningdown 0.4 per cent. At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.98 per cent or 67.90 points higher at 6999.60. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 53 points.Australia’s jobless rate fell from 5.6 per cent to 5.5 per cent in April continuing the momentum in the labour force recovery. The participation rate fell from 66 per cent from 66.3 to around its pre-pandemic levels.Agricultural company Nufarmreports a 20 per cent rise in revenue in their first half for FY21 with their EBITDA jumped 118 per cent compared to same period a year ago.Australia’s national flag carrier Qantashas provided a full-year outlook suggesting that the company is projected to record a loss of over $2 billion for FY21 due to pandemic restrictions.Gold player Evolution Mininghas finalised the transaction for the takeover of Battle North Gold for $366 million, following the successful completion of a scheme of arrangement.Macquarie rates Afterpayas an outperform with a target price of $120. The upgrade from neutral follows a buy now pay later survey in the US where the broker observed limited brand loyalty among its peers. The results estimated that 70 per cent of users would prefer to sign up with a different BNPL rather than switch stores. The broker believes this increases the importance of having a large two-sided network of merchants/users of which Afterpay ranks the highest among its peers. The survey results noted the terms of brand perception with PayPal ranked first followed by Affirm then Afterpay. The broker upgrades its rating from a neutral and retains its target price at $120. Shares in Afterpayare trading 5.29 per cent higher at $91.04.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 3.70 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 0.86 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is EML Payments, trading 13.21 per cent higher at $3.17 followed by shares in Afterpayand AltiumThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Nuixtrading 11.20 per cent lower at $3.25 followed by shares in Flight Centre Traveland Iluka ResourcesGold is trading at US$1872.39 an ounce.Iron ore is 3.70 per cent lower at US$216.16 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 6.90 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 77.36 US cents.