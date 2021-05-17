Stocks of the Hour: Crown, Star, Medibank, Ampol & Viva Energy

Beleaguered casino operator Crownhas dealt a blow to Blackstone in the heated bidding war for the $8.8 billion company. The ASX-listed gaming giant has officially turned down the US investment behemoth’s improved buyout deal worth $8.3 billion. On the other hand, Crown has proceeded to assess the unsolicited, conditional, non-binding and indicative merger proposal from its casino rival Star Entertainment GroupShares in Crown Resortsare trading 1.2 per cent higher at $13.19Health insurer Medibank’s reshuffle of chief executives will begin today, as Craig Drummond hands over his boss duties to his successor David Koczkar. Mr Drummond’s 6-year stint at the helm of the $8.2 billion firm will officially come to an end on June 30. The transitional period will span one and a half months, during which the outbound executive will assist the new boss in getting acquainted with the new responsibilities.Shares in Medibankare trading 0.7 per cent higher at $3.00The Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources is set to implement a $2.3 billion stimulus package for the energy sector to rescue Australia’s battered oil refining industry and maintain the country’s self-sufficiency in oil production. The support package will be a lifeline for Australia’s two remaining oil refineries, which are operated by Ampoland Viva Energyin Geelong and Brisbane.Shares in Ampolare trading 6.8 per cent higher at $27.68Shares in Viva Energyare trading 7.5 per cent higher at $2.14