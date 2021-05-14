Stocks of the Hour: Resolute Mining, Synlait Milk & Volt Resources

Gold player Resolute Mininghas officialised Stuart Gale’s leadership position at the helm of the company as chief executive officer and managing director, after the $646 million mining firm embarked on a 6-month hunt in the global pool of executive candidate for a new CEO.Shares in Resolute Miningare trading 1.3 per cent lower at $0.58.Under-pressure dairy processing company Synlait Milkhas farewelled the third top staffer in two months. The company’s chief financial officer Angela Dixon has announced her resignation, following former CEO Leon Clement and director of operations Mark Toomey’s departures from the New Zealand-based dairy producer.Shares in Synlait Milkare trading 2.4 per cent lower at $2.81.Mineral explorer and producer Volt Resourcesis set to acquire a 70 per cent stake in the Ukraine-based Zavalievsky group of companies (ZG Group), following the conclusion of its due diligence process. Volt will now inform the vendors that the transaction is now unconditional and will finalise the acquisition in 10 days’ time. The $9.8 million deal will effectively emphasise Volt’s status as one of the limited number of graphite producers on the Australian Stock Exchange. This is is expected to grant the $62 million company access to the ZG Group’s graphite development projects.Shares in Volt Resourcesare trading 34.6 per cent higher at $0.04.For the full story, please click on the ticker code of the company.