Stuart Gale's reign as Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) CEO made permanent

Gold player Resolute Mininghas officialised the Stuart Gale’s leadership position at the helm of the company as chief executive officer and managing director.The $646 million mining firm embarked on a 6-month hunt in the global pool of executive candidate for a new CEO.They did not need to look any further, as the board was convinced by the performance of their acting chief.“Throughout this period, Stuart has provided excellent leadership as interim CEO, and clearly proven himself as the leading candidate for the role.”The new CEO previously held the spot of CFO and received an interim promotion last October. During his stint as the interim caretaker of Resolute Mining, Mr. Gale assumed command of the company while retaining his duties as CFO.The interim boss successfully secured the restoration of the African-focused mining company’s Bibiani mining lease in Ghana.Resolute chairman Martin Botha saw the new chief executive’s accomplishments as a “testament to his professionalism and capability”.His tenure as Resolute Mining’s top boss is effective immediately today. The reshuffle of executives also saw the appointment of Terry Holohan as chief operations officer.Shares in Resolute Mininglast traded at 58 cents