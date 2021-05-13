Codan (ASX:CDA) completes $114m acquistion of Domo Tactical Communications

Metal detection and mining technology company Codanhas completed its $114 million acquisition of US-based company, Domo Tactical Communications.This follows the news last Friday of the company completing their acquisition of US-based mission critical communication company Zetron for $59 million.As part of their strategy to fill a technology gap, Codan acquired Domo Tactical Communication to transition their voice-only platform to enhance with video communication capabilities.The company saw its highest ever half year results with a 36 per cent climb in their net profit after tax of $41.3 million following its strong demand for metal detectors across their gold and recreational markets.Shares in Codanare trading 0.59 per cent higher $16.94