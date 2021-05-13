Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) inks 4th cloud-based medical imaging deal for $14m

Medical imaging specialist Pro Medicushas inked a $14 million deal with The University of Vermont Health Network Inc (UVM) through the company’s subsidiary Visage Imaging.Under the new contract, the $4.2 billion health tech firm will provide its diagnostic technology to the six-hospital and home health & hospice system based in the US for a period of eight years.UVM health network’s 1000 physicians, and 2000 nurses and other clinicians will have access to a unified diagnostic imaging platform developed by Visage. The medical diagnostic innovator’s Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform will form the basis of this system to be utilised in Vermont and northern New York.UVM Health Network has become Pro Medicus’ fourth client to receive the health science firm’s cloud-based imaging solutions in the. The deal also marked the seventh consecutive contract win in this market.Pro Medicus’s CEO Sam Hupert said, “Our pipeline continues to grow. Visage 7 with its proven cloud-native capability provides us with a significant strategic advantage that enables us to address these opportunities across a growing segment of the market both in North America and other regions.”US. Pro Medicus is rapidly expanding its reach in the health care market of North America to meet the growing demand for cloud technology to be incorporated into medical practices.Shares in Pro Medicusare trading 1.43 per cent lower at $39.98