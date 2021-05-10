Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC)'s MD hospitalised after traffic accident

Nickel pig iron producer Nickel Mineshas reported that the company’s managing director Justin Werner suffered an injury in a traffic accident and was admitted to hospital in Indonesia.The $2.8 billion nickel miner confirmed that the Mr. Werner’s surgical operation was successful and his condition stabilised.While the company did not provide further detail on Mr Werner’s misadventure, Nickel Mines’ latest update indicated that his recovery is likely to take weeks.The corporation has made necessary HR arrangements to cover the managing director’s duties in his absence, during the recuperation process.The incident has happened at an inconvenient time, when mining stocks are riding high on bullish sentiment driven by record-high prices in metals.Shares in Nickel Minesare trading 0.9 per cent higher at $1.12