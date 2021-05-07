Gold and iron ore miners do heavy lifting: ASX tracking 0.4% higher at noon

The ASX picked up pace after a lackluster start, buoyed by advances in materials.Mining stocks are riding high on momentum from record-breaking iron prices, as the steel-making ingredient surpassed the 200-dollar mark. Mining giants BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals were all in bullish territory by midday.Rising gold prices were also a stimulant for mining heavyweights, as Northern Star Resourcesand Newcrest Miningwere tracking 3 per cent higher before lunchtime.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.40 per cent or 28.20 points higher at 7089.90. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 40 points.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 1.13 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 2.99 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is HUB24, trading 5.68 per cent higher at $24.02. It is followed by shares in Appenand Silver Lake ResourcesThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Pro Medicus, trading 7.44 per cent lower at $42.53. It is followed by shares in Afterpayand NuixGold is trading at US$1814.64 an ounce.Iron ore is 4.90 per cent higher at US$201.88 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 3.72 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 77.81 US cents.