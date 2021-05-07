Stocks of the Hour: Macquarie Group, News Corp & Goodman Group

(ASX:MQG)

Investment bank Macquarie Grouprevealed that the business achieved a 10 per cent increase year on year in net earnings to $3.02 billion for the fiscal year, exceeding forecasts by $170 million. Shares in Macquarie Groupare trading 0.52 per cent higher at $159.83Media tycoon Rupert Murdoc’s News Corpis projected to record the highest level of earnings in 8 years, having reported a 23 per cent hike in profitability in the March quarter of FY21. The media conglomerate has linked the profit growth to the expansion of its property and book publishing divisions, as News Corp streamed more capital investment into these areas. The content powerhouse also orchestrated a transformation campaign to accelerate the digitisation of its Foxtel brands. The ramp-up in online streaming capabilities substantially contributed to reducing operational expenses and optimised resources. Shares in News Corpare trading 3.13 per cent higher at $31.66Commercial property company Goodman Grouphas released data indicating the real estate player is on track to meet profit guidance for the financial year, reporting a 3 per cent increase in net property income. The industrial heavyweight highlights the encouraging data as vindication of its pivot towards inner-city warehousing. Shares in Goodman Groupare trading 0.73 per cent higher at $19.32