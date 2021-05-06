Westfield owner Scentre (ASX:SCG) reconfirms its dividend

Owner and manager of Westfield shopping centres Scentrereports a 27 per cent increase in collected gross rent cash collections from January to April this year to $802 million when compared to the same time in 2020.Customer visitation has continued to improve with visitation rates in April at 93 per cent of 2019 levels with their total portfolio in-store sales improving by 6.3 per cent.The company mentioned that its $55 million entertainment, leisure and dining precinct development at Westfield Mt Druitt, Sydney is progressing well and is expected to open at the end of 2021. Scentre is also completing work on behalf of Cbus Property to design and construct the residential and commercial tower in Sydney’s CBD noting that it is progressing well, with completion to be expected in 2023.The company reconfirms its distribution of 14 cents per share.Shares in Scentreare trading 0.92 per cent lower at $2.685.