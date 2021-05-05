CSL (ASX:CSL) ramps up plasma production effort

Biomedical company CSLhas revealed the company is ramping up plasma production effort, increasing donor compensation fees and crowdsourcing ideas to optimise its plasma technology.Plasma is an integral ingredient of CSL’s wide range of medical treatments, accounting for a large percentage of the company’s revenue.The company’s plasma-related research and production significantly rely on stateside human plasma collection. However, the volumes have plasma collected have declined, as a substantial shortfall in plasma supply threatens the sustainability of CSL’s plasma operations.The $123 billion biotechnology expert plans to attract more new donors and retain existing plasma donors by raising the payment packages across collection facilities in the United States.CSL’s donation centres have adjusted payment rates, depending on the donors’ home locations and history of donations.New participants in the plasma donation programme can expect to rack up $825 to $1100 for their first 8 sessions. Meanwhile, returning participants can earn up to $20 for each of their repeat donationsLast month, CSL announced a $55,000 crowdsourcing campaign in the form of a “research challenge” in collaboration with Startup incubator Cicada Innovations to find new innovative approaches to their plasma technology.Shares in CSL are trading higher 2.4 per cent higher at $277.70