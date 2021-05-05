Blue-chips power rally to post-pandemic high: ASX tracking 0.7% higher at noon

The Australian sharemarket opened higher and momentarily dipped into red waters in the early hours of trade, before blue-chip shares propelled the benchmark index past the 7100 mark. The post-pandemic intraday high was powered by banking and mining heavyweights, as BHP, Rio Tinto, Commonwealthand NABall edged higher by lunchtime.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.73 per cent or 51.80 points higher at 7119.70.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 55 points.The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 1.46 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 0.66 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Nearmap, trading 14.56 per cent higher at $2.36. It is followed by shares in Janus Henderson Groupand BrickworksThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Flight Centre Travel Group, trading 4.28 per cent lower at $15.45. It is followed by shares in Netwealth Groupand AustalGold is trading at US$1779.90 an ounce.One Australian dollar is buying 77.34 US cents.