Stocks of the Hour: Seven West Media, Ingenia & Namoi

Cotton processing business Namoiis looking to raise up to $12.2 million from institutional investors and the company’s current shareholders. The $61 million company has revealed to investors that it intends to use the funds acquired to facilitate growth projects and a major ramp-up in cotton production.Shares in Namoi Cottonare trading 11.6 per cent lower at $0.38.Australia's largest diversified media corporation Seven West Mediahas secured content distribution deals with digital conglomerate Google and social networking giant Facebook. The Australian broadcaster and publisher has reached a five-year partnership agreement with Google, giving the Youtube owner access to original content produced by Seven’s media outlets. Meanwhile, a comprehensive contract to feed news materials to Facebook for 3 years is pending the tech heavyweight’ final approval.Shares in Seven West Mediaare trading 3.2 per cent lower at $0.46.Retirement & lifestyle property developer Ingenia Communitieshas spent $40 million on its shopping spree for assets in Queensland. The holiday parks operator has confirmed the acquisitions of five fully operational coastal parks and a DA-approved development project for 344 properties in the Bundaberg Region’s coastal town of Bargara.Shares in Ingenia Communities Groupare trading 1.6 per cent higher at $5.37.