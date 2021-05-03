Namoi (ASX:NAM) raising $12.2m from institutional & existing investors

Cotton processing business Namoiis looking to raise up to $12.2 million from institutional investors and the company’s current shareholders.The capital-raising campaign is comprised two main components.First, the company conducted a $7.2 million institutional placement last week.The second part of the equity raise is tapping existing shareholders of Namoi for $3 million to $5 million, as the share purchasing plan expires on June 1.The $61 million company has revealed to investors that it intends to use the funds acquired to facilitate growth projects and a major ramp-up in cotton production.Namoi aims to to bump up production volumes by four times in FY22.The company currently owns 11 cotton-ginning facilities in New South Wales and Queensland. ?Shares in Namoi Cottonare trading 8.14 per cent lower at 40 cents