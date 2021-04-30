Utilities & industrials escape red deluge: ASX closes 0.8% lower

Australia’s benchmark index extended its underwhelming form throughout the afternoon, wrapping up the last trading session of April in negative fashion. The downward pressure originated mostly from materials, IT, healthcare and energy, while only utilities and industrials escaped the red deluge. Buy now pay later specialists Afterpay Touchand Zip Coboth slid over 2 per cent in the last hour of trade, in sync with the general tech sector.Despite the lacklustre performance on Friday erasing two straight days of gains, the ASX200 still managed to cling onto the 7000s region and make the most monthly gains in 5 monthsAt the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.80 per cent or 56.50 points lower at 7025.80. Over the week, it closed 0.5 per cent or 34.9 points lower.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 73.00 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 13.75 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 68.50 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 63 points on Monday morning.The best-performing sector was Utilities, up 0.36 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Energy, down 1.74 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was PointsBet Holdings, closing 7.42 per cent higher at $13.60. It was followed by shares in Mesoblastand Janus Henderson GroupThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Beach Energy, closing 24.11 per cent lower at $1.28. It was followed by shares in Perenti Globaland Seven Group HoldingsJapan's Nikkei has lost 0.95%.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 1.62%.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.94%.Over the last four trading days, Wall Street closed higher. The Dow Jones gained 0.05 per cent. The S&P 500 gained 0.74 per cent. The Nasdaq gained 0.47 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1769.84 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.50 per cent lower at US$191.60 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 3.20 per cent.Light crude is trading $0.32 lower at USUS$62.04 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 77.74 US cents.