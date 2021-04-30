Red dominates most sectors: Aus shares trading 0.6% lower

The ASX200 dipped at the open and retreated from yesterday’s post-pandemic high. Red was the dominant colour across most sectors, as miners, bankers, medical developers and energy players were the biggest drags on the market at lunchtime. Utilities & industrials were the only two sectors bucking the trend. Beach Energyepitomised the energy sector’s bearish form, as the stock shed nearly 23 per cent by midday to the bottom of the ladder.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.55 per cent or 39.20 points lower at 7043.10.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 49 points.??The ABS has released data showing a 0.4 per cent hike in producer prices in the March Quarter, bumping up the yearly producer price indicator by 0.2 per cent ?Petroleum, construction and accommodation were among the highest expenses, while prices of producing electrical appliances fell the lowestThe best-performing sector is Utilities, up 0.19 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.33 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Mesoblast, trading 6.56 per cent higher at $1.95. It is followed by shares in PointsBet Holdingsand Janus Henderson GroupThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Beach Energy, trading 22.62 per cent lower at $1.30. It is followed by shares in ResMedand Seven Group HoldingsGold is trading at US$1767.25 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.50 per cent lower at US$191.60 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 1.20 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 77.76 US cents.