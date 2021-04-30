Stocks of the Hour: Origin Energy, Mesoblast, Santos & SkyCity

Power supplier Origin Energy (ASX:ORG)
has reported a 4 per cent decline to 65.4 petajoules in integrated gas production in the first 3 months of 2021, as compared to the previous quarter. The ASX-listed energy player has attributed the fall to scheduled maintenance routines at gas production sites. Shares in Origin Energy (ASX:ORG)
are trading 1.22 per cent higher at $4.16
Regenerative medicine developer Mesoblast (ASX:MSB)
has recently released results from a 60-day trial involving coronavirus-infected patients, indicating its stem cell treatment remestemcel-L reduced the mortality rate by 46 per cent. Shares in Mesoblast (ASX:MS) are trading 13.11 per cent higher at $2.07
Australia’s second largest oil and gas producer Santos (ASX:STO)
has successfully snapped up $501 million by offloading a 25 per cent stake in BayuUndan and Darwin LNG, to South Korean energy giant SK Group. The interest reduction brought the Australian energy heavyweight’s stake holding to 43.4 per cent, as Santos retains its position as the primary operator of the assets. Shares in Santos (ASX:STO)
are trading 0.85 per cent lower at $6.99
Gambling and gaming company SkyCity Entertainment Group (ASX:SKC)
is looking to raise up to $163 million in an effort to overcome pandemic-related challenges. The casino operator is now offering unsecured, unsubordinated, fixed-rate bonds, as an alternative source of equity to its debt facilities with banks. Shares in SkyCity (ASX:SKC)
are trading 0.6 per cent higher at $3.33
