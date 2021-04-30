Stocks of the Hour: Origin Energy, Mesoblast, Santos & SkyCity

Power supplier Origin Energyhas reported a 4 per cent decline to 65.4 petajoules in integrated gas production in the first 3 months of 2021, as compared to the previous quarter. The ASX-listed energy player has attributed the fall to scheduled maintenance routines at gas production sites. Shares in Origin Energyare trading 1.22 per cent higher at $4.16Regenerative medicine developer Mesoblasthas recently released results from a 60-day trial involving coronavirus-infected patients, indicating its stem cell treatment remestemcel-L reduced the mortality rate by 46 per cent. Shares in Mesoblast (ASX:MS) are trading 13.11 per cent higher at $2.07Australia’s second largest oil and gas producer Santoshas successfully snapped up $501 million by offloading a 25 per cent stake in BayuUndan and Darwin LNG, to South Korean energy giant SK Group. The interest reduction brought the Australian energy heavyweight’s stake holding to 43.4 per cent, as Santos retains its position as the primary operator of the assets. Shares in Santosare trading 0.85 per cent lower at $6.99Gambling and gaming company SkyCity Entertainment Groupis looking to raise up to $163 million in an effort to overcome pandemic-related challenges. The casino operator is now offering unsecured, unsubordinated, fixed-rate bonds, as an alternative source of equity to its debt facilities with banks. Shares in SkyCityare trading 0.6 per cent higher at $3.33For the full story, please click on the ticker code of the company.