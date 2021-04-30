SkyCity (ASX:SKC) to raise $163m via bond offer

Gambling and gaming company SkyCity Entertainment Groupis looking to raise up to $163 million in an effort to overcome pandemic-related challenges.The casino operator is now offering unsecured, unsubordinated, fixed-rate bonds, as an alternative source of equity to its debt facilities with banks.The term of the bonds is 6 years, spanning between May 10, 2021 and May 21, 2027. Bond buyers will be entitled to receive interest payments on a quarterly basis.The New Zealand-based casino owner said its Auckland and Adelaide operations continue to face financial difficulties due to the “unpredictable” conditions of the current business environment and ongoing COVID-19 threats.SkyCity believes the funding will be an crucial relief package for the firm and remains open to accepting an additional $NZ50 million from institutional and retail investors.Shares in SkyCityare trading 0.6 per cent higher at $3.33