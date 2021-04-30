Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) anti-inflammatory treatment reduces coronavirus-induced mortality

Regenerative medicine developer Mesoblasthas recently released results from a 60-day trial involving coronavirus-infected patients, indicating its stem cell treatment remestemcel-L reduced the mortality rate by 46 per cent.The product utilises bone marrow from an unrelated donor to combat inflammatory ailments.222 COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators and suffering from severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), volunteered for participation in the randomized controlled trial.By the 60th day of the trial, mortality among under-65 patients reduced by 46 per cent. The same results could not be replicated for patients aged 65 and olderThe company expressed their delight at the “top-line” readouts, “This has the potential to make a substantial impact in outcomes for this critical patient population.”Remestemcel-L was Mesoblast’s purchase from Osiris Therapeutics for $106 million in 2013.Shares in Mesoblastlast traded at $1.83