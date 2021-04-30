Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) anti-inflammatory treatment reduces coronavirus-induced mortality

Regenerative medicine developer Mesoblast (ASX:MSB)
has recently released results from a 60-day trial involving coronavirus-infected patients, indicating its stem cell treatment remestemcel-L reduced the mortality rate by 46 per cent.
The product utilises bone marrow from an unrelated donor to combat inflammatory ailments.
222 COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators and suffering from severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), volunteered for participation in the randomized controlled trial.
By the 60th day of the trial, mortality among under-65 patients reduced by 46 per cent. The same results could not be replicated for patients aged 65 and older
The company expressed their delight at the “top-line” readouts, “This has the potential to make a substantial impact in outcomes for this critical patient population.”
Remestemcel-L was Mesoblast’s purchase from Osiris Therapeutics for $106 million in 2013.
