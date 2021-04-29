Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) reports 5% fall in production

Resolute Miningreports a 5 per cent fall quarter-on-quarter ending March this year following expected lower production from their Mako gold mine despite its highest Syama sulphide gold production since 2016.The company’s average realised gold price lifted by 1 per cent to average $1,729 per ounce compared to the average spot price of $1,800 per ounce. Compared to a year ago, the average realised price is up 22 per cent.Though their all-in sustaining cost rose 24 per cent quarter on quarter to US$1,239 per ounce which was in line with its 2021 guidance.The company has reaffirmed its full year guidance for gold poured between 350,000 to 375,000 ounces with their all-in sustaining cost between $1,200 and $1,275 per ounce.Shares in Resolute Miningare trading 5.4 per cent higher at 49 cents.