NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH) snaps up $135m deal in WA

Infrastructure firm NRW Holdingshas confirmed that its mineral processing specialist Primero Group has inked a $135 million deal to provide services to ASX-listed miner Strandline ResourcesPrimero has been selected as the contractor to oversee engineering, procurement and construction operations at the Coburn Minerals Sands project near Shark Bay.The construction agenda consists of two mineral-processing plants at the Western Australia site. The wet concentrate plant will be used to refine heavy mineral properties, while the other facility will apply conventional electrostatic, gravity and magnetic fractionation technologies to its dry separation process to produce market-ready products such as chloride ilmenite, rutile and zircon.The project is expected to generate 180 new jobs for infrastructure experts and construction specialists. The project’s developers have scheduled the campaign for completion in the next financial year.Shares in NRW Holdingslast traded at $1.96