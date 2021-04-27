Suncorp (ASX:SUN) to sell wealth division for $45m

LGIAsuper is set to acquire the Australian Wealth division of Brisbane-based financier Suncorp Groupfor $45 million.The takeover will enable LIGAsuper’s access to $6.4 billion in funds under management and 137,000 subscribers.The payment package consists of a fixed amount of $26.6 million and the rest in regulatory capital.The transaction’s completion time is scheduled for FY22, pending approvals from financial authoritiesIn the wake of a strategic overhaul, Suncorp determined that it would be in their best interests of the company’s employees, superannuation members, shareholders to offload their wealth section to a supportive partner.Under the terms of the transaction agreement, LGIAsuper will assist in offering Suncorp superannuation services to Suncorp customers for a period of one and a half yearsSuncorp’s analysts believe the deal will have a broadly neutral bearing on the group’s earnings.Shares in Suncorp Grouplast traded at $10.41