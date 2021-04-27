Stocks of the Hour: Cleanaway, Bingo and Tabcorp

Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY)
has attained the necessary debt facilities to fund the acquisition of French waste solutions company Suez’s assets in Sydney, according the company’s announcement on Tuesday morning.The $5 billion Melbourne-based company expects to complete this transaction by the end of FY22, pending board approval. Suez’s portfolio of Sydney assets is valued at $501 million and comprises of two landfill locations and five waste processing facilities.
Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) has reached a 2.3 billion buyout agreement for waste solutions firm Bingo Industries (ASX:BIN)
, according to an ASX announcement on Tuesday morning. MIRA decided to persist with the deal and finalise negotiations with Bingo, after CPE Capital backed out of the Consortium for a joint buyout of the waste and recycling business. Shareholders of the waste manager are presented with a choice between a $3.45-per-share cash consideration and a combination of cash and shares in MIRA’s unlisted waste processing business, Recycle and Resource Holdings.
International sports betting and gambling company Entain has upgraded its offer for Australia’s largest wagering and lottery firm Tabcorp (ASX:TAH)
’s bookmaking and media assets to $3.5 billion.The 17-per-cent increase from the original bid by the heavyweight owner of popular betting platforms bwin, Sportingbet and Ladbrokes represents $500 million.
