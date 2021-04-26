Nearly all in the red: Aus shares close 0.2 per cent lower

The market dropped around lunchtime. It picked up briefly in early afternoon trade, but struggled to hold its head above water. It closed 0.21 per cent or 15.10 points lower at 7045.60. The only sectors finishing in the black were Materials and REITs.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a 41 point rise.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a 1 point rise.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a 12 point fall.The SPI futures are pointing to a 4 point fall tomorrow morning.Carbon Revolution, a supplier of lightwight carbon-fibre wheels to the global automotive industry, has announced the completion of its institutional entitlement offer and placement. It has raised $73.5 million at a price of $1.60 per share. The funding will go towards construction of phase 1 of Carbon Revolution's "Mega-line". The Mega-lines are fully automated manufacturing cells that will deliver high volumes with dramatically reduced labour inputs. A full Mega-line is expected to have 150,000 wheels per year of capacity.Advanced Human Imaginghas signed a marketing agreement with China-Based Tinjoy Biotech, in preparation for the launch of an integrated CompleteScan/WinScan offering. CompleteScan is a health-assessment smartphone application developed by AHI. The app scans the user's face and body to determine biometric markers, using this information to predict a range of health risks. Tinjoy will commission and provide sales target bonuses to call centre workers, who will market the product to the pre-existing Tinjoy customer base of 28,000,000 potential users.The best-performing sector was Materials, up 0.36 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Utilities, down 0.99 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was NIB Holdings, closing 10.20 per cent higher at $5.94. It was followed by shares in Fortescue Metals Groupand PerpetualThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Whitehaven Coal, closing 6.82 per cent lower at $1.23. It was followed by shares in Blackmoresand Kogan.comThe Nikkei has gained 0.4 per cent.The Hang Seng has lost 0.2 per cent.The Shanghai Composite has lost 0.6 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1776.85 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.40 per cent higher at US$186.25 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 4.83 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 77.66 US cents.