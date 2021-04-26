Advanced Human Imaging (ASX:AHI) signs marketing agreement with Tinjoy Biotech

Advanced Human Imaginghas signed a marketing agreement with China-Based Tinjoy Biotech, in preparation for the launch of an integrated CompleteScan/WinScan offering.Under the terms of the agreement, Advanced Human Imaging will contribute USD$200,000 over three tranches towards the employment of a dedicated marketing resource, further training of call centre marketers, application translation and marketing materials. Tinjoy will commission and provide sales target bonuses to call centre workers, who will market the product to the pre-existing Tinjoy customer base of 28,000,000 potential users.CompleteScan is a health-assessment smartphone application developed by AHI. The app scans the user's face and body to determine biometric markers, using this information to predict a range of conditions, including the risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attack, stroke, obesity, diabetes, as well as susceptibility to viruses and diseases, including COVID-19.WinScan is a educational, entertainment and monitoring health platform that connects users with a range of healthcare providers and services.Shares in Advanced Human Imaging Limitedare trading 4.5 per cent higher at $1.87.