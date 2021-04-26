Fatfish Group (ASX:FFG) acquires stake in payment gateway tech

Tech venture builder firm Fatfish Grouphas acquired 55 per cent of payment gateway provider Pay Direct Technology. Pay Direct operates QlicknPay, a payment gateway technology solution that allows financial institutions to onboard merchants in order to accept online payments.QlicknPay currently processes more than A$32 million worth of payment transactions monthly, with an annual gross payment transaction volume of more than A$380 million.Payment gateway technology is potentially an important infrastructure component for Fatifish. It could accelerate the roll-out of Fatfish's buy-now pay-later services across Southeast Asia.Shares in Fatfish Groupare trading 6.1 per cent higher at $0.122.