Universal Biosensors (ASX:UBI) to distribute portable wine-testing device

Universal Biosensorshas entered into a South African distribution agreement with Vicard SA for its wine-testing "Sentia" device.Universal Biosensors develops robust, hand-held devices with touchscreen-based user interfaces. The Sentia device measures free sulfur dioxide in post-fermentation red or white wine to test glucose, fructose and malic acid. The capability of on-the-spot under-a-minute measurement potentially delivers cost savings and productivity gains to wine producers, who no longer need to wait for days for lab results.John Sharman, CEO of UBI said; “Securing distribution in South Africa is another step forward in the commercialisation of Sentia globally."Shares in Universal Biosensorsare trading 2.7 per cent lower at $0.72.Image from: https://www.mysentia.com/