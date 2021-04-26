Next Science (ASX:NXS) antimicrobrial solution to be sold in US

Next Sciencehas received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for the sale of its XPerience product in the United States.XPerience is an antimicrobrial solution that helps prevent surgical site and post-operative infections. It is applied as a final-stage surgical rinse for open surgeries prior to closing. It is the first such solution available with no rinse out required after application. It has broad spectrum efficacy against bacteria, viruses and fungi, and offers multiple hours of protection. Next Science estimates the global addressable market at $15 billion.Managing Director Judith Mitchell comments, “With market leading performance in pathogen reduction where bacteria like MRSA ('Golden Staph') can be eliminated so that less than 1 bacterium in a hundred million is present, we expect the product will become a first choice in the battle to reduce surgical site infection (SSI). With an estimated 234 million surgical procedures undertaken globally per annum, XPerience provides an enormous opportunity to help reduce infection, antimicrobial resistance and save lives while reducing expenses for health systems arising from postsurgical infections.”Sales will begin immediately, using a third-party distribution network.Shares in Next Science are trading 23.94 per cent higher at $1.76.Image from: https://www.nextscience.com/xperience/