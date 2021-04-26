Barminco expected to receive $A38m contract for mining services

Hard-rock miner Barminco, a subsidiary of Perenti Global, has received a letter of intent from Newcrest Miningfor work at the Red Chris Project in British Columbia, Canada. The contract will involve mobilisation and site establishment activities, and development of a 3.5km underground exploration decline.The Red Chris Project is a 70:30 joint venture partnership between Newcrest and Imperial Metals Corporation. Ground activities are expected to start mid-2021, and the contract is expected to generate around A$38 million over 16 months.Perenti Managing Director and CEO Mark Norwell comments, "Geographic expansion has been a key focus of our 2025 strategy and this early-stage work at Red Chris builds on our regional growth capabilities after commencing in North America just over a year ago... Our focus at Red Chris will be on delivering safe, reliable and efficient development services and we look forward to building a long and productive relationship with Newcrest, the members of the Tahltan Nation and all of our stakeholders in British Columbia."Shares in Perenti Globalare trading 0.92 per cent lower at $1.075.Image from: https://www.newcrest.com/our-assets/red-chris