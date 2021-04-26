Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) announces resignation of CEO

Sigma Healthcare, a leading Australian wholesale and distribution pharmacy business, today announced the resignation of its Managing Director and CEO, Mark Hooper.Mr Hooper anticipates leaving Sigma by the end of October. The board will shortly commence a search for a new CEO.Sigma Chairman, Ray Gunston, comments, “I have regrettably accepted Mark’s resignation, however we understand his desire to pursue other opportunities after more than ten years in the role."Mr Hooper led Sigma through a number of changes, including a major restructure following divestment of the Pharmaceutical division to Aspen Pharma in 2011, and the acquisitions of the CHS, MPS and MIA businesses between 2014 and 2018.Shares in Sigma Healthcare are trading 2.2 per cent lower at $0.675.Image from: https://sigmahealthcare.com.au/