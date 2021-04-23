Stocks of the Hour: AMP, TPG & Accent Group

Financial services giant AMPhas broken talks with LA-based investment manager Ares (NYSE:ARES) over a takeover deal, as the two parties failed to reach a conclusive agreement. As an alternative restructuring solution, the company has proposed a de-merger into two separate entities “with the agility to pursue new growth in opportunities in their respective markets”. This move will ultimately detach the company’s private markets assets from its public market assets. Shares in AMPare trading 4.44 per cent higher $1.18Owner of 500 retail stores Accent Groupwill expand its distribution network, following the acquisition of Glue Store and other exclusive fashion brands under Next Athleisure’s management for $13 million. The takeover will enable Accentto diversify further into the mainstream fashion segment and access to distribution licenses of world-famous labels including Superego and Kappa. Shares in Accent Groupare trading 6.92 per cent higher at $2.78Australia’s second largest internet services provider TPG Telecomhas secured its access to the super-fast 5G millimetre wave spectrum for $108.2 million in a month-long auction operated by the Australian Communications and Media Authority. Shares in TPGare trading 1.04 per cent higher at $5.85