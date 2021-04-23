TPG (ASX:TPG) secures access to new super-fast 5G frequencies

Australia’s second largest internet services provider TPG Telecomhas secured its access to the super-fast 5G millimetre wave spectrum for $108.2 million in a month-long auction operated by the Australian Communications and Media Authority.The 26GHz spectrum comprises high-speed frequencies crucial to transmitting data and sound via 5G networks. The more radio waves a telecommunications operator can access, the more data can travel and transmission speed can increase.TPG’s successful purchase of a slot on the 26GHz spectrum will ensure the company will not miss out on the crucial medium in the competitive 5G technology market; as both Telstra and Optus also stamped their footholds on the spectrum.The company highlighted the significance of this acquisition to TPG’s 5G services, ““The spectrum will enable us to deliver 5G fixed wireless services as a compelling NBN alternative, and it will also benefit mobile services in high foot-traffic areas such as CBDs.”The $10.76 billion Telco’s spectrum specialist Mobile JV Pty seized licenses for 400 MHz for the capital cities of NSW, Victoria and Western Australia, and 600 MHz for other regional and urban areas.Shares in TPG Telecomare trading 1.04 per cent higher at $5.85