Redbubble (ASX:RBL) reports 54% revenue growth for Q3 21

Online marketplace Redbubblereports their marketplace revenue grew by 54 per cent to $103.4 million for the third quarter to March 2021.Their gross profit rose by 55 per cent to $39.8 million with their gross profit margin lifting to 38.4 per cent from 38.3 per cent.In the period, the company grew by 71 per cent through paid marketing which means the gross profit after these fees rose by 47 per cent versus 71 per cent. Their operating costs increased by 3 per cent to $21 million.The company stated that business activity is seasonal in nature and to view its financial metrics over a full financial year period.To compare to their year-to-date results, the company’s marketplace revenue is up 85 per cent to $456 million, gross profit rose by 100 per cent to $184 million. EBITDA is $51 million versus a $2 million loss compared to FY20.In an open letter to shareholders, CEO Michael Ilczynski shared the company’s medium-term aspirations.“Our medium term aspiration is to grow gross transaction value to more than $1.5 billion, to grow artist revenue to $250 million, and to produce marketplace revenue of $1.25 billion per annum”.“Achieving these aspirations will be a challenge, requiring a combination of disciplined investment, creative and thoughtful experimentation, and focused execution. As we make targeted investments at the Gross Margin, Marketing and OPEX lines, the combination of these may lead to some short term reduction in EBITDA margins".Shares in Redbubbleare trading 21.42 per cent lower at $1.18.