Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) reports successful 28-day follow up phase 1 trial

Biotech company Chimeric Therapeuticsreports another successful update on their phase 1 clinical trial in the City of Hope hospital in California, USA which is a cancer research and treatment centre.Patients from the first cohort have moved beyond the 28-day follow up period, without experiencing any side effects from their dose. This comes after their completion of the trial to evaluate the safety and maximum dose of chlorotoxin CAR T in patients with a brain tumour last month.The company focuses on chlorotoxin CAR T which is a cell therapy compound to help patients with cancer. This milestone will enable them to advance in the next step of the trial to advance to the second dosing level.Shares in Chimericlast traded 1.69 per cent higher at 30 cents.