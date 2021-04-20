Afterpay (ASX:APT) sets sights on Wall Street listing

Buy now pay later specialist Afterpayhas expressed an interest in listing on Wall Street, in light of its shareholder base expanding globally and beyond domestic stock investors.The $36 billion-market-cap company recently released quarterly data, indicating a 211 per cent increase in underlying sales in the US market. As the North American has toppled Australia as the top revenue-generating market for Afterpay, the payment solutions company is now seeking counsel from financial experts at Goldman Sachs on possible approaches to a US listing.Listing shares in the US offers a fintech company like Afterpay greater access to capital and a larger domain of investors, as 50 per cent of Afterpay’s portfolio of institutional investors arealready based in the United States. A Wall Street listing will also enable Afterpay’s staff in the US to participate as shareholders.The company is now faced with 2 options-a dual-listing on both exchanges or redomiciliation to the US.Afterpayhas also reiterated the intention to remain headquartered in Australia.Shares in Afterpayare trading 0.1 per cent lower at $126.05