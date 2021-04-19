Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) launches NOBLE Registry

Telix Pharmaceuticals, a nuclear medicine company focusing on unmet needs for patients with cancer, has announced the launch of the "Nobody Left Behind" ("NOBLE") Registry.The aim of the registry is to collect data on the clinical use of TLX599-CDx. TLX599-CDx is a prostate cancer imaging product being developed by Telix. It uses widely available SPECT technology (single-photo emission computer tomography).Telix CEO Dr Christian Behrenbruch comments, “We are honoured to support the launch of the NOBLE Registry, which represents the very essence of our belief that every patient deserves access to the benefits of nuclear medicine."