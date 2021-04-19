Gains in utilities and materials: Aus shares trading 0.4% higher

The market has risen in early morning trade, mainly on the back of gains in the Utilities and Materials sectors, with strong trading in Pilbara Minerals, Whitehaven Coal, Aluminaand Telstra. Most of the sectors are in the black.Mergers are making the news this morning, with a proposed $4 billion merger between lithium producers Galaxy Resourcesand Orocobre, and a proposed $2.2 billion merger between investment managers Primewestand Centurial Capital GroupAt noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.35 per cent or 25.00 points higher at 7088.50.Futures are pointing to a rise of 28 points or 0.4 per cent.The best-performing sector is Utilities, up 0.9 per cent, and the worst sector is Energy, down 0.75 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Sims Limited, trading 9.47 per cent higher at $16.64. It is followed by shares in Eagers Automotiveand Champion Iron Ltd. The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Pointsbet Holdings, trading 2.71 per cent lower at $13.27. It is followed by shares in Whitehaven Coaland National StorageGold is trading at US$1776.04 an ounce.Iron ore is $0.02 higher to US$178.43 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 2.28 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 77.20 US cents.