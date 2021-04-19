Advanced Human Imaging (ASX:AHI) proposes acquisition of Physimax Technologies

Advanced Human Imaging, a producer of smartphone-based human scanning technology that tracks and predicts fitness and health risks, has signed a letter of intent to acquire Israeli-based musculoskeletal assessment company Physimax Technologies.AHI will sign a binding terms sheet by 19 April, and further details will then follow.Physimax technology automatically measures and scores mobility, stability, strength, and movement control, based on vision analysis of body movement patterns. It then delivers personalised workout programs to the end user. Physimax has been used by sporting organisations including the NFL and NBA.Vlado Bosanac, Chairman and CEO of AHI, says: “Physimax would be a welcome addition to the AHI MultiScan platform. The Physimax team has spent 7 years developing, validating and commercialising the technology and has seen broad acceptance of the application worldwide with over 250,000 scans performed to date... [W]e anticipate that, should the acquisition proceed, we will be working together as the best-in-class system whilst distributing this new capability worldwide."Shares in Advanced Human Imagingare trading 2.4 per cent lower at $2.