Worley (ASX:WOR) receives Chevron contract for Gulf of Mexico asset

Chevron USA has awarded Worleya contract for a deepwater facility in the Gulf of Mexico.Worley will provide engineering and design services for the integration and tieback of the Ballymore oil and gas field.Services and project management will be executed by Worley’s US Gulf Coast team and by Intecsea, which is a part of Worley’s Advisian consulting business and a world leader in subsea systems.CEO Chris Ashton comments “We look forward to helping Chevron meet the world’s changing energy needs and continuing Worley’s longstanding global relationship with Chevron.”Shares in Worley are trading 10 cents lower at $10.67.