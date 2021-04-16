Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) loses pricing appeal against Beach Energy (ASX:BPT)

Power supplier Origin Energyhas lost its appeal against oil and gas explorer Beach Energy’s pricing of gas and wholesale electricity.The pricing arbitration occurred after the two energy players failed to reach a mutual understanding on the pricing of gas under an agreement to review product prices once every 3 years. The arbitration ruling against Origin’s favour has prompted the company to reduce its full-year energy earnings guidance of between $1 billion and $1.14 billion to $940 million and $1.02 billion.Origin's CEO expressed, “We are disappointed in this decision which we believe is wrong, and entirely inconsistent with our prior experience in the gas market”.Origin Energyanticipates a gas price substantially exceeding expectations, equivalent wholesale arrangements and the average market price on the market.The company says, “this will result in a gas price that does not reflect market prices, and it is therefore a very poor outcome.”Origin has lifted its outlook for cost of supply by $30 million for FY21. A further $60 million to $80 million increase is projected for the next financial year.Shares in Origin Energyare trading 7.98 per cent lower at $4.32