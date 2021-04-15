Recce Pharmaceticals (ASX:RCE) lead compound ready to start clinical trials for topical wound application

Recce Pharmaceticals’ (ASX:RCE)
lead compound RECCE® 327 has been registered in the Australian New Zealand Clinical Trial Registry (ANZCTR) for its Phase I/II Topical Burns Study in humans.
Their lead candidate RECCE® 327 is as anti-infective developed for the treatment of blood infections and sepsis derived from E. coli and S. aureus bacteria including their superbug forms and sepsis, a life-threatening illness caused by the body responding to an infection.
The ANZCTR is an online registry of clinical trials being undertaken in Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere. The registry includes trials of pharmaceuticals, surgical procedures, preventive measures, lifestyle, devices, treatment and rehabilitation strategies and complementary therapies. This registration represents one of the final administrative stages for the clinical trial to commence.
The share price has jumped nearly 6 per cent during Thursday’s session and the stock price has soared 229 per cent in the past year.
