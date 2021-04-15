Company News: Whitehaven Coal, Ampol, Alcidion & 92 Energy

Healthcare informatics developer Alcidion (ASX:ALC)
has ironed out terms for the proposed takeover of British health technology specialist ExtraMed for $9.6 million.
Shares in Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC)
are trading 10.3 per cent higher at $0.38.
Geological difficulties and rain damage have pressured Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC)
to lower the company’s expectations for FY21 production, sales and unit costs.
Shares in Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC)
are trading 14.1 per cent lower at $1.58.
Caltex Australia owner Ampol (ASX:ALD)
is riding high on momentum from the company’s March quarter results. The positive results have coincided with a strong rally in oil prices to monthly highs.The energy business has reported an $8 million increase year on year in cost of sales earnings to $150 million for the March Quarter. The new data also represents a $28 million hike from the previous quarter.
Shares in Ampol (ASX:ALD)
are trading 5.6 per cent higher at $25.77.
Uranium explorer 92 Energy (ASX:92E)
has become the first high-grade unconformity type uranium producer to float shares on the Australian sharemarket in 10 years.The company’s IPO raked in $7 million, as the company issued 35 million new shares at 20 cents per share
Shares in 92 Energy (ASX:92E)
are trading 62.5 per cent higher at $0.33.