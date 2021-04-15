Company News: Whitehaven Coal, Ampol, Alcidion & 92 Energy

by Michael Luu April 15, 2021 03:15 PM

Healthcare informatics developer Alcidion (ASX:ALC) has ironed out terms for the proposed takeover of British health technology specialist ExtraMed for $9.6 million.

Shares in Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) are trading 10.3 per cent higher at $0.38.

Geological difficulties and rain damage have pressured Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) to lower the company’s expectations for FY21 production, sales and unit costs.

Shares in Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) are trading 14.1 per cent lower at $1.58.

Caltex Australia owner Ampol (ASX:ALD) is riding high on momentum from the company’s March quarter results. The positive results have coincided with a strong rally in oil prices to monthly highs.The energy business has reported an $8 million increase year on year in cost of sales earnings to $150 million for the March Quarter. The new data also represents a $28 million hike from the previous quarter.

Shares in Ampol (ASX:ALD) are trading 5.6 per cent higher at $25.77.

Uranium explorer 92 Energy (ASX:92E) has become the first high-grade unconformity type uranium producer to float shares on the Australian sharemarket in 10 years.The company’s IPO raked in $7 million, as the company issued 35 million new shares at 20 cents per share

Shares in 92 Energy (ASX:92E) are trading 62.5 per cent higher at $0.33.