92 Energy (ASX:92E) becomes decade's first pure-play uranium to list on ASX

Uranium explorer 92 Energyhas become the first high-grade unconformity type uranium producer to float shares on the Australian sharemarket in 10 years.The ASX newcomer currently operates three project areas in the Athabasca Basin in Canada- Gemini, Tower and Clover. The region is considered to host the world’s largest high-grade uranium deposits, making up 20 per cent of the world’s total supply of uranium.The company’s IPO raked in $7 million, as the company issued 35 million new shares at 20 cents per share92 Energystarted trading at 35 cents and are currently trading at 34 cents.