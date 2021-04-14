Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) strikes deal with Port of Townsville

Origin Energyhas stepped up its eco-friendly hydrogen game by striking a preliminary agreement with the Port of Townsville in Queensland.Starting with cargo processing at the facility, the accord will pave the way for the expansion of the facility and diversification of its purposes in delivering green hydrogen. The company has previously revealed its intention to initiate the design process for a multi-billion-dollar project in the area this year. The sustainable-hydrogen facility is expected to generate up to 36.5 thousand tonnes of liquid hydrogen and utilise a 300-megawatt electrolyser. Japanese engineering heavyweight Kawasaki Heavy Industries is tipped to provide services to this facility.Shares in Origin Energyclosed 0.43 per cent higher at $4.68