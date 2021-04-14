Microprocessor volume production catapults Brainchip (ASX:BRN) shares

Brainchip’s announcement of the commencement of microprocessor volume production has catapulted shares in the artificial intelligence (AI) innovator.The company recognises this as a major milestone for both the company and the industry in the integration of AI into "edge devices for learning, enabling personalization of products without the need for retraining.” Production units are scheduled to be available on the market around August.Shares in Brainchipare trading 18.9 per cent higher at 63 cents