Consumer sentiment hits 11-year high: ASX tracking 0.6% higher

The Australian sharemarket opened higher this morning and re-entered the 7000s territory, driven by a strong rally in the tech sector and buy-now-pay-later stocks. Stateside gains on the tech-heavy Nasdaq added fuel to the fire of the S&P/ASX Infotech. Today’s performances in mining are in stark contrast to yesterday’s, as Gold miners are making amends for yesterday’s losses. BHP (ASX:BHP)
shares surged almost 0.6 per cent, while shares in Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG)
, Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU)
and Ramelius Resouces (ASX:RMS)
all hiked over 5 per cent by midday.
At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.64 per cent or 44.80 points higher at 7021.70.
The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 43 points.Economic News
Westpac (ASX:WBC)
has released data indicating consumer sentiment has reached an 11-year high, as confidence in family finances and economic recovery soars.
The Wespac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment reflects an increase of 6.2 per cent to 118.8 in April, defying concerns around JobKeeper’s termination and vaccine delays.Company news
Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY)
has updated the lithium miner’s Sal de Vida resource estimates, indicating a significant increase in Inferred Mineral Resources of 27 per cent.
Empire Energy (ASX:EEG)
wins auction for Pangaea Group's resource base
Biotechnology researcher CSL (ASX:CSL)
has kickstarted a $55,000 crowdsourcing campaign to generate ideas for optimising the company’s plasma technology.
Gold player Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG)
is back in business at the Bibiani mining project in Ghana, one month after the Ghanaian government’s termination of lease to the company.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.82 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 0.17 per cent.
The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG)
, trading 14.89 per cent higher at $0.54. It is followed by shares in Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU)
and Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC)
.
The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP)
, trading 2.66 per cent lower at $30.78. It is followed by shares in Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND)
and Cleanaway Waste Mgmt (ASX:CWY)
.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$1745.04 an ounce.
Iron ore is 0.80 per cent lower at US$173.25 a ton.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 0.30 per cent.
One Australian dollar is buying 76.43 US cents.