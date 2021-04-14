Consumer sentiment hits 11-year high: ASX tracking 0.6% higher

The Australian sharemarket opened higher this morning and re-entered the 7000s territory, driven by a strong rally in the tech sector and buy-now-pay-later stocks. Stateside gains on the tech-heavy Nasdaq added fuel to the fire of the S&P/ASX Infotech. Today’s performances in mining are in stark contrast to yesterday’s, as Gold miners are making amends for yesterday’s losses. BHPshares surged almost 0.6 per cent, while shares in Resolute Mining, Perseus Miningand Ramelius Resoucesall hiked over 5 per cent by midday.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.64 per cent or 44.80 points higher at 7021.70.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 43 points.Westpachas released data indicating consumer sentiment has reached an 11-year high, as confidence in family finances and economic recovery soars.The Wespac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment reflects an increase of 6.2 per cent to 118.8 in April, defying concerns around JobKeeper’s termination and vaccine delays.Galaxy Resourceshas updated the lithium miner’s Sal de Vida resource estimates, indicating a significant increase in Inferred Mineral Resources of 27 per cent.Empire Energywins auction for Pangaea Group's resource baseBiotechnology researcher CSLhas kickstarted a $55,000 crowdsourcing campaign to generate ideas for optimising the company’s plasma technology.Gold player Resolute Miningis back in business at the Bibiani mining project in Ghana, one month after the Ghanaian government’s termination of lease to the company.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.82 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 0.17 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Resolute Mining, trading 14.89 per cent higher at $0.54. It is followed by shares in Perseus Miningand Whitehaven CoalThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Credit Corp Group, trading 2.66 per cent lower at $30.78. It is followed by shares in Monadelphous Groupand Cleanaway Waste MgmtGold is trading at US$1745.04 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.80 per cent lower at US$173.25 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 0.30 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 76.43 US cents.